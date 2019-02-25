Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 4 to the hospital | KOB 4
Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 4 to the hospital

Marian Camacho
February 25, 2019 01:09 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A carbon monoxide scare sent four people to the hospital over the weekend.

Las Cruces police and firefighters were called to a local pecan processing plant just before 5 a.m. Sunday where several employees were overcome by toxic fumes.

Two of the victims were unable to move on their own.

In all, six employees were affected by the fumes that the fire department determined was carbon monoxide.

Investigators found the employees' symptoms were a result of a two gas-powered pressure washer used inside the closed building. They say that resulted in the buildup of carbon monoxide.

The scene was cleared and the pressure washers removed.

No other injuries were reported. 

Marian Camacho


Created: February 25, 2019 01:09 PM

