Las Cruces City Councilor announces campaign to challenge US Rep. Herrell

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez announced the launch of his U.S. Congress campaign in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District.
Vasquez, a Democrat, will challenge incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell in the 2022 race for the 2nd Congressional District.
Vasquez was elected to the Las Cruces City Council in November 2017. He has previously worked for U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich's office.
