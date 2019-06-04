Las Cruces gets state funding for migrant aid | KOB 4
Las Cruces gets state funding for migrant aid

The Associated Press
June 04, 2019 10:22 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The city of Las Cruces has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the state to offset costs that the border city has incurred as it provides temporary shelter and food for migrants.

About 8,200 migrants have been brought to Las Cruces since mid-April as shelters in El Paso, Texas, have been overwhelmed by the surge of asylum seekers.

The funding awarded to Las Cruces is a one-time allotment provided through a grant from New Mexico's homeland security agency.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the grant program in May, saying it would help reimburse local government agencies that are providing humanitarian aid.

State lawmakers recently set aside $2.5 million for border security, but the governor's office did not specify how much money is available as part of the grant program.

