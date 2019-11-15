Las Cruces man accused of fatally stabbing wife now jailed | KOB 4
Advertisement

Las Cruces man accused of fatally stabbing wife now jailed

Las Cruces man accused of fatally stabbing wife now jailed

The Associated Press
Created: November 15, 2019 08:32 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Police in Las Cruces say a man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife has been released from a hospital and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.
    
They say 44-year-old Juan Lopez-Banos is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Amberly Busby Lopez.
    
Police were dispatched to the couple’s home Saturday night and reported finding a woman dead on the floor and Lopez-Banos on a sofa with a kitchen knife in his chest.
    
Investigators learned Lopez-Banos feared his wife was planning to leave him and he allegedly stabbed her and then turned the knife on himself.
    
Police officers interviewed Lopez-Banos at the hospital where he allegedly acknowledged stabbing his wife multiple times before attempting to commit suicide.
    
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students
Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
Foster families struggle to get reimbursed by CYFD
Foster families struggle to get reimbursed by CYFD
New season underway for New Mexico's first semi-pro basketball team
New season underway for New Mexico's first semi-pro basketball team
Advertisement


APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Officials tout New Mexico’s potential as outdoor rec capital
Officials tout New Mexico’s potential as outdoor rec capital
District court judge orders BCSO to comply with public records request
District court judge orders BCSO to comply with public records request
US forest chief, New Mexico governor make stewardship pact
US forest chief, New Mexico governor make stewardship pact
Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students
Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students