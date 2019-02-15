Police ask for help locating two missing girls | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police ask for help locating two missing girls

Marian Camacho
February 15, 2019 06:45 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Las Cruces police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing teenaged girls.

Advertisement

13-year-old Elisa Aguilar and 13-year-old Makayla Pena are thought to be together and are believed to be endangered.

Pena is described as 5'4", 125 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing maroon shorts and a floral print shirt.

Aguilar is described as 5'4", 130 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress. 

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call the Las Cruces Police Department at 575-526-0795.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 15, 2019 06:45 AM
Created: February 15, 2019 06:39 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police ask for help locating two missing girls
Police ask for help locating two missing girls
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex
One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex
Gun owners could face prison time, if guns not stored properly
Gun owners could face prison time, if guns not stored properly
Man injured in northwest Albuquerque shooting
Man injured in northwest Albuquerque shooting
Advertisement




Trump says he's declaring emergency to build border wall
Trump says he's declaring emergency to build border wall
Police ask for help locating two missing girls
Police ask for help locating two missing girls
One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex
One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex
Sentencing set for convicted New Mexico library shooter
Sentencing set for convicted New Mexico library shooter
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS