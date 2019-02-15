Police ask for help locating two missing girls
Marian Camacho
February 15, 2019 06:45 AM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Las Cruces police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing teenaged girls.
13-year-old Elisa Aguilar and 13-year-old Makayla Pena are thought to be together and are believed to be endangered.
Pena is described as 5'4", 125 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing maroon shorts and a floral print shirt.
Aguilar is described as 5'4", 130 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress.
Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call the Las Cruces Police Department at 575-526-0795.
