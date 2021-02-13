Las Cruces police ask for public's help in finding kidnapping victim

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 13, 2021 05:22 PM
Created: February 13, 2021 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Las Cruces police are asking for the public's help in locating a kidnapping victim.
LCPD was dispatched to the 3900 block of North Fork Road in reference to the kidnapping Saturday.
Through their investigation, officers learned that the victim, Paula Fernandez, was forcibly pulled from her vehicle by Patrick Fernandez.
Patrick Fernandez took off with Paula Fernandez at a high rate of speed in a 1994 dark green Chevrolet Blazer with tinted windows, and a white decal on the rear window that says "HOOD RICH".
Patrick is described as 5'5", 190 lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes.
Paula is 5'2", 80 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the kidnapping is asked to call 911.
