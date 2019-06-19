Las Cruces police ID man killed in shootout with authorities | KOB 4
Las Cruces police ID man killed in shootout with authorities

The Associated Press
June 19, 2019 06:57 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Police in Las Cruces say they've identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers.

Police say 35-year-old Francisco "Paco" Tarin was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday's incident.

Tarin, who lived in Las Cruces and Roswell, allegedly shot at a marked Las Cruces police unit.

He then allegedly shot at several officers who were attempting to take him into custody.

Officers from four law enforcement agencies returned fire at Tarin, who was hit multiple times.

Authorities say two Las Cruces police officers and a Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries in the shootout.

They say the handgun Tarin allegedly used was recovered by police.

The Associated Press


Created: June 19, 2019 06:57 AM






