Las Cruces police officer arrested for DWI after speeding | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: September 21, 2020 12:53 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces police officer has been arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence.

The Las Cruces News-Sun reported Monday that 25-year-old Lourdes Hernandez has been released on her own recognizance.

New Mexico State Police say Hernandez was stopped on Interstate 25 early Saturday for going nearly 20 mph above the 55 mile-per-hour speed limit. According to authorities, Hernandez showed signs of impairment.

She identified herself as a police officer and said that she had her on-duty firearm with her.

Hernandez then refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

She was booked on charges of aggravated drunk driving, speeding and negligent use of a deadly weapon.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

