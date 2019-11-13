Las Cruces school district wants to boost bilingual programs | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > The public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump
Advertisement

Las Cruces school district wants to boost bilingual programs

Las Cruces school district wants to boost bilingual programs

The Associated Press
Created: November 13, 2019 06:21 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A southern New Mexico school district is calling on state lawmakers to adopt sound policies and provide adequate funding to help it maintain bilingual and multicultural education programs.
    
The Las Cruces district made the request Tuesday, while touting the success of its programs.
    
The district says 85% of its schools have dual language and maintenance programs where students receive instruction in English and Spanish.
    
District officials say they have been successful with implementing the programs due to support from school leadership, the school board and teachers. They also pointed to their relationship with New Mexico State University, which provides access to a network of expertise.
    
During the last school year, 99 students graduated high school with a state seal of bilingualism. The district wants to increase that number.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 17-year-old found dead in apparent accidental shooting
APD: 17-year-old found dead in apparent accidental shooting
Thieves drill holes into vehicles, steal gas
Thieves drill holes into vehicles, steal gas
Criminals target Albuquerque business— again
Criminals target Albuquerque business— again
AG Barr critical of New Mexico's judicial system
AG Barr critical of New Mexico's judicial system
Anxiety grows in New Mexico over 2020 Census
Anxiety grows in New Mexico over 2020 Census
Advertisement


New Mexico sizes up potential of recreational pot market
New Mexico sizes up potential of recreational pot market
Justice Dept. rolls out new program to combat gun violence
FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a tour of a federal prison in Edgefield, S.C. Barr plans to promote a crime-fighting initiative Tuesday, Nov. 12 in New Mexico as the state struggles to curb some of the highest property and violent crimes rates in the nation. Barr is joining U.S. Marshal Service Director Donald Washington and other federal authorities in Albuquerque to announce the arrests of 300 fugitives suspected of violent crimes, according to the Justice Department. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
APD: 17-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting
APD: 17-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting
Thieves drill holes into vehicles, steal gas
Thieves drill holes into vehicles, steal gas
Anxiety grows in New Mexico over 2020 Census
Anxiety grows in New Mexico over 2020 Census