Las Cruces schools facing possible legal fight from ex-chief | KOB 4
Advertisement

Las Cruces schools facing possible legal fight from ex-chief

Las Cruces schools facing possible legal fight from ex-chief

Associated Press
August 27, 2019 06:30 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A southern New Mexico school district now headed by the recently fired state secretary of education may face a legal fight from its former superintendent.
    
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Las Cruces Public Schools recently released an unredacted resignation letter from outgoing Superintendent Greg Ewing that signaled he intended to file a complaint with the New Mexico Human Rights Commission.
    
Ewing's attorney alleges in the letter that a school board member created a "hostile work environment."
    
The school district declined to comment.
    
Ewing submitted his resignation via letter dated Aug. 9 amid infighting with school board members.
    
The board later appointed Karen Trujillo as the district's interim superintendent. She was fired six months into her job as public education secretary by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: August 27, 2019 06:30 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sightings of a suspicious van in Rio Rancho have parents on high alert
Sightings of a suspicious van in Rio Rancho have parents on high alert
Complaint: Man pointed BB gun at police officer before being shot
Complaint: Man pointed BB gun at police officer before being shot
Gallup police on the hunt for Texas man accused of sexual assault
Gallup police on the hunt for Texas man accused of sexual assault
Man on life support following shooting in Valencia County
Man on life support following shooting in Valencia County
Neighbors say party near UNM got out of control
Neighbors say party near UNM got out of control
Advertisement




Complaint: Man pointed BB gun at police officer before being shot
Complaint: Man pointed BB gun at police officer before being shot
GOP oil lobbyist to seek southern New Mexico US House seat
GOP oil lobbyist to seek southern New Mexico US House seat
Man faces murder charges for shooting his neighbor
Man faces murder charges for shooting his neighbor
New Mexico's new energy law prompts legal challenge
New Mexico's new energy law prompts legal challenge
New Mexico rape suspect arrested in Texas
New Mexico rape suspect arrested in Texas