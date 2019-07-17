Las Vegas City Council meeting abruptly ended after embattled mayor changes agenda | KOB 4
Las Vegas City Council meeting abruptly ended after embattled mayor changes agenda

Chris Ramirez
July 17, 2019 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- City councilors in Las Vegas are fuming mad.

They were hoping to vote on a measure to remove Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron from office Wednesday night, but she pulled the item from the agenda.

“Every month we request an agenda item,” city councilor Vince Howell told the mayor. “It is not put on there and I'm really saddened about that.”

Gurule-Giron told Howell that the issue was not open for discussion.

In addition to the council members believing that the mayor has taken too much control over the city, cutting them out of the process, they are also concerned about the attorney general's investigation into her.

In June, the attorney general had Gurule-Giron’s home raided her home, along with city hall. The mayor is not charged with a crime, but she is accused rigging city contracts so her boyfriend, a construction company owner, could get more work.

KOB 4 reporter Chris Ramirez asked the mayor why she wouldn’t allow the council to vote on whether she’s fit to stay in office.

The mayor pointed Ramirez to a memo, which is printed on city letterhead, outlining a legal argument about Las Vegas being a home rule city. The mayor contends that the city does not have to follow state guidelines on how to remove elected officials from office. 

Three city councilors confirmed to Ramirez that they would have voted for the mayor’s removal if they had been allowed.

Wednesday night's meeting was adjourned minutes after it started because three city councilors refused to proceed with agenda, which was changed by the mayor. 

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Updated: July 17, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: July 17, 2019 09:28 PM

