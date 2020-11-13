Las Vegas family mourns loss of loved ones killed in double homicide | KOB 4
Las Vegas family mourns loss of loved ones killed in double homicide

Updated: November 13, 2020 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The family of a Las Vegas woman who was murdered, along with her grandfather, are in mourning.

"It’s hard. We go up and down in emotions," said Artie Martinez, who is the uncle of Cristal Cervantes. "It’s impacted the whole family, and a lot of people in this town”

Cervantes and her grandfather, 89-year-old Victor Cervantes, were killed Sunday.

New Mexico State Police say 23-year-old Alejandro Alirez shot the pair inside their home, and livestreamed part of the crime.

According to court documents, Alirez told investigators he thought children were being molested, and he needed to save them.

Martinez says Cristal had just graduated from college after studying psychology. He added that she was a loving person who will be missed by her family and friends.

"She had a heart that she would help people, didn’t matter what they were going through," Martinez said. "She always saw the good in people. And she helped just about everybody that’s why so many people liked her because she didn’t care what you did. She liked you for who you were. She would look at the inside of a person.”
 


