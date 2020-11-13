Las Vegas family mourns loss of loved ones killed in double homicide

According to court documents, Alirez told investigators he thought children were being molested, and he needed to save them.

Martinez says Cristal had just graduated from college after studying psychology. He added that she was a loving person who will be missed by her family and friends.

"She had a heart that she would help people, didn’t matter what they were going through," Martinez said. "She always saw the good in people. And she helped just about everybody that’s why so many people liked her because she didn’t care what you did. She liked you for who you were. She would look at the inside of a person.”

