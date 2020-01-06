Las Vegas mayor enters not guilty plea for numerous crimes

KOB 4 asked Gurule-Giron how she can be an effective mayor without being able to communicate with key figures.

The mayor's boyfriend, Marvin Salazar, is also criminally charged.

Salazar was scheduled to be in court Monday as well, however, his lawyer cancelled his appearance at the last minute.

A city council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. Councilors are expected to address how to continue running the city at the meeting.

A special meeting is scheduled for Friday, where the council is expected to vote on removing the mayor from office.