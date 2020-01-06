Las Vegas mayor enters not guilty plea for numerous crimes

Chris Ramirez
LAS VEGAS, N.M.- The mayor of Las Vegas appeared in court Monday to face criminal charges.
The attorney general of New Mexico believes Tonita Gurule-Giron believes the mayor was rigging city contracts so her boyfriend, a general contractor, could get them.
Gurule-Giron pleaded not guilty to the six criminal counts, including bribery, soliciting and receiving kickbacks and making false documents.
As part of her conditions of release, she is not able to make contact with any witnesses in the criminal case. That includes some city councilors and other high level city employees.
KOB 4 asked Gurule-Giron how she can be an effective mayor without being able to communicate with key figures.
The mayor's boyfriend, Marvin Salazar, is also criminally charged.
Salazar was scheduled to be in court Monday as well, however, his lawyer cancelled his appearance at the last minute.
A city council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. Councilors are expected to address how to continue running the city at the meeting.
A special meeting is scheduled for Friday, where the council is expected to vote on removing the mayor from office.
