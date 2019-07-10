Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Chris Ramirez
July 10, 2019 10:12 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M.- The mayor of Las Vegas, who is under investigation for bid rigging and fraud, had her first public meeting with the city council since the attorney general raided her home and city hall.
Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron refused to comment on the investigation when she was confronted by KOB 4 investigative reporter Chris Ramirez.
She said her attorney was handling the matter, but refused to name the attorney.
“You're the mayor of this town, there are some serious accusations leveled against you, we're just making sure we're giving you an opportunity to,” Ramirez told Gurule-Giron.
She replied by saying, “They are accusations. Thank you very much.”
The city council is planning to vote on whether to remove the mayor from office.
However, the mayor has the ability to remove items from the agenda.
City councilors fear the mayor may deny them a vote.
“Essentially, she is usurping our ability to represent the people of the city,” said councilor Barbara Perea-Casey. “That has been going on since she took office.”
If the council votes to remove the mayor from office, a district court judge would have to approve the measure.
Gurule-Giron has not charged with a crime. She has only been accused in search warrants.
Credits
Updated: July 10, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: July 10, 2019 09:04 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved