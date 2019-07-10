Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation

“You're the mayor of this town, there are some serious accusations leveled against you, we're just making sure we're giving you an opportunity to,” Ramirez told Gurule-Giron.

She replied by saying, “They are accusations. Thank you very much.”

The city council is planning to vote on whether to remove the mayor from office.

However, the mayor has the ability to remove items from the agenda.

City councilors fear the mayor may deny them a vote.

“Essentially, she is usurping our ability to represent the people of the city,” said councilor Barbara Perea-Casey. “That has been going on since she took office.”

If the council votes to remove the mayor from office, a district court judge would have to approve the measure.

Gurule-Giron has not charged with a crime. She has only been accused in search warrants.