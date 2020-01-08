Facing criminal charges, Las Vegas mayor announces resignation

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 08, 2020 05:48 PM
Created: January 08, 2020 05:35 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M.- Tonita Gurule-Giron abruptly resigned as mayor of Las Vegas Wednesday night.
Gurule-Giron pleaded not guilty to the six criminal counts, including bribery, soliciting and receiving kickbacks and making false documents on Monday.
"While I have plead not guilty to those charges, I believe it is in the best interest in the citizens of Las Vegas, and, most importantly, my family, for me to resign from my position," Gurule-Giron said in a letter to the city council.
The attorney general of New Mexico believes Gurule-Giron was rigging city contracts so her boyfriend, Marvin Salazar, could get them.
Salazar is also criminally charged.
Breaking: Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron has resigned. City Councilor Vince Howell read a letter from the mayor announcing her resignation. @KOB4 #nmpoli #nmpol pic.twitter.com/ow3FqfFbhU— Chris Ramirez (@KOBChrisRamirez) January 9, 2020
