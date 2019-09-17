Las Vegas police denying records requests in homicide cases | KOB 4
Las Vegas police denying records requests in homicide cases

Associated Press
September 17, 2019 08:02 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - Police in a northern New Mexico city are investigating four homicides but giving few details.
    
The Las Vegas Optic reports the Las Vegas Police Department has denied three open records requests made by the Optic under New Mexico's Inspection of Public Records Act and are refusing to provide any information about the cases.
    
To date, charges have been filed in just one case.
    
The city of Las Vegas has denied the newspaper's request, refusing to release any documents in any of the three cases. Officials say doing so could compromise the police investigation.
    
Melanie Majors, the executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, says any original records of entry from law enforcement agencies are public record.

