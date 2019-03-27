Last freeze of spring could threaten gardens

"You put out a geranium, or a basil or a tomato - when it freezes it's going to die," Hobson said.

In Albuquerque, the last freeze happens around April 7. In Taos, it can happen as late as May 15.

That's why Hobson said haste makes waste.

"If somebody came in and spent the average, a couple hundred bucks, on everything that could freeze - and it freezes, they could lose it all," Hobson warned.