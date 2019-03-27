Last freeze of spring could threaten gardens
Eddie Garcia
March 27, 2019 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rick Hobson, owner of Jericho Nursery has noticed misconceptions about early-spring planting.
"People want to do all or none," Hobson said. "It's time to fertilize your trees and shrubs, it's time to water and feed your lawn, it's time to put in cool season vegetables: lettuce, broccoli, carrots."
Hearty, cool season vegetables are safe bets this time of year, but Hobson said it's a bad gamble to try more delicate plants - because it's not warm enough yet.
"You put out a geranium, or a basil or a tomato - when it freezes it's going to die," Hobson said.
In Albuquerque, the last freeze happens around April 7. In Taos, it can happen as late as May 15.
That's why Hobson said haste makes waste.
"If somebody came in and spent the average, a couple hundred bucks, on everything that could freeze - and it freezes, they could lose it all," Hobson warned.
