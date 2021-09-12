Last-minute cannabis license prompts calls for investigation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Last-minute cannabis license prompts calls for investigation

Last-minute cannabis license prompts calls for investigation

The Associated Press
Created: September 12, 2021 10:03 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials in late June briefly opened a window to submit applications for lucrative licenses for pot production and then approved the only application received.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Health Department issued the license June 28 to Albuquerque-based GH LLC after minimal public notice.

The episode is prompting allegations of favoritism and calls for an investigation.

The state had not allowed pot producers to apply for licenses in the previous six years, as the new Cannabis Control Division of the state Regulation and Licensing Department prepared to assume oversight of cannabis licensing.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Local family furious with loved one's death by serial drunk driver
Local family furious with loved one's death by serial drunk driver
APD arrests four serial shoplifters in Home Depot operation
APD arrests four serial shoplifters in Home Depot operation
Fatal head-on collision closes WB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Fatal head-on collision closes WB I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Afghan refugee helps others resettle in Albuquerque
Afghan refugee helps others resettle in Albuquerque
Albuquerque church honors 9/11 with two beams from World Trade Center
Albuquerque church honors 9/11 with two beams from World Trade Center