Latest: Father, 13-year-old son in pickup that collided with van, killing 9

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — NTSB investigators said Thursday that a 13-year-old boy was driving the truck that crashed into a University of the Southwest team van, killing all but two people involved.

On Friday, investigators confirmed the 13-year-old's father was in the passenger seat of the truck. He's been identified as 38-year-old Henrich Siemens. The Daily Mail has identified the teen as Ricky Siemens. Both lived in Seminole, Texas.