Latest storm brings snow to New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin, Brett Luna, Joy Wang
Updated: February 04, 2020 05:35 PM
Created: February 04, 2020 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many parts of New Mexico were dealt a round won winter weather Tuesday.

In Santa Fe, snow fell for much of the day.

Plows could be seen traveling along roads in the state’s capital, and drivers appeared to be mindful of the conditions.

“I came up over the hill and it took two hours of bumper to bumper traffic,” a driver said.

The Albuquerque area was also a beneficiary of the storm.

Snow fell in just about every corner of the city.

Even more snow came down in the East Mountains. The storm forced APS East Mountain schools to dismiss classes early.

