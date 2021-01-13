Law enforcement makes preparations for Roundhouse protests

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A fence now stretches around a portion of the Roundhouse building in Santa Fe in preparation for planned protests
Law enforcement said people can expect the Roundhouse to be locked this weekend. Additional fencing will also go up in the coming days.
“If you have no business being down there, no work that day, then you should stay home and avoid the area,” said Santa Fe Police Chieg Andrew Padilla.
Chief Padilla confirmed that officers will be present in case of protests over the weekend and on Inauguration Day to ensure things don’t escalate like the riot on Capitol Hill.
“We are going to allow everyone and anyone practice their rights,” he added.
The chief said people can expect to see some law enforcement officers in uniform and others in riot gear.
“Just to keep the peace and to let people know we are prepared if things do turn worse,” he said.
Chief Padilla also said they’re planning for 500 to 1,000 people each day near the Roundhouse
“Our law enforcement officers are respecting everyone's rights and will be standing back monitoring,” he said.
“Our police department has mobile video trailers, so we can live monitor the situation, cameras, point to zoom cameras, where we can record and monitor the crowd itself,” he added.
The chief said they’re taking every threat they receive seriously and are prepared for whatever comes their way.
“Some people are going to be looky loos, some people want to see what the action is. If people are truly going down there, be respectful, wear your face coverings,” he said.
Chief Padilla said the majority of staff will be working to keep the Roundhouse safe.
