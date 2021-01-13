Law enforcement makes preparations for Roundhouse protests

“We are going to allow everyone and anyone practice their rights,” he added.

The chief said people can expect to see some law enforcement officers in uniform and others in riot gear.

“Just to keep the peace and to let people know we are prepared if things do turn worse,” he said.

Chief Padilla also said they’re planning for 500 to 1,000 people each day near the Roundhouse

“Our law enforcement officers are respecting everyone's rights and will be standing back monitoring,” he said.

“Our police department has mobile video trailers, so we can live monitor the situation, cameras, point to zoom cameras, where we can record and monitor the crowd itself,” he added.

The chief said they’re taking every threat they receive seriously and are prepared for whatever comes their way.

“Some people are going to be looky loos, some people want to see what the action is. If people are truly going down there, be respectful, wear your face coverings,” he said.

Chief Padilla said the majority of staff will be working to keep the Roundhouse safe.