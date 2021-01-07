Law enforcement preparing for potential rallies on Inauguration Day, during legislative session

"We’ve been preparing and working with State Police for the last couple of weeks for yesterday’s event at our capitol," said Paul Joy, deputy chief of operations iwth the Santa Fe Police Department.

New Mexico State Police take the lead at the capitol.

Now, NMSP and SFPD are making security plans for the start to the legislative session, and Inauguration Day.

"We have been working to prepare for anything that may occur on Inauguration Day," Joy said. "We have not received any specific threats at this time, but we’re monitoring, again, along with our other law enforcement agency partners.”

A spokesperson for NMSP would not say whether they are monitoring any potential threat. Instead, the spokesperson provided the following statement.

“Given the current situation the nation is facing, we cannot rule out the possibility of violence in our state during the upcoming legislature or during Inauguration day,” said Dusty Francisco, NMSP spokesperson.

Santa Fe police say every department in the country will be looking at what happened at the U.S. Capitol to learn lessons from how it was handled.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, and so certainly the climate right now is heightened for all of us," Joy said. "To see what transpired at our nation’s capitol, concerning isn’t a strong enough word for, I think, how we’re feeling and how seriously we’re taking the security at our own capitol to make sure that what we saw happen at our nation’s capitol doesn’t happen here.”

