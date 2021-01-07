Law enforcement preparing for potential rallies on Inauguration Day, during legislative session

Tommy Lopez
Updated: January 07, 2021 10:26 PM
Created: January 07, 2021 09:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Extremist have called for people to attack state capitols following President Donald Trump's election loss.
On Wednesday, hundreds of the president's supporters gathered outside the Roundhouse, pushing unverified claims that the election was unfair.
The event remained peaceful, and there was no attempt to storm the state capitol.
However, Santa Fe police were monitoring the event closely.
"We’ve been preparing and working with State Police for the last couple of weeks for yesterday’s event at our capitol," said Paul Joy, deputy chief of operations iwth the Santa Fe Police Department.
New Mexico State Police take the lead at the capitol.
Now, NMSP and SFPD are making security plans for the start to the legislative session, and Inauguration Day.
"We have been working to prepare for anything that may occur on Inauguration Day," Joy said. "We have not received any specific threats at this time, but we’re monitoring, again, along with our other law enforcement agency partners.”
A spokesperson for NMSP would not say whether they are monitoring any potential threat. Instead, the spokesperson provided the following statement.
“Given the current situation the nation is facing, we cannot rule out the possibility of violence in our state during the upcoming legislature or during Inauguration day,” said Dusty Francisco, NMSP spokesperson.
Santa Fe police say every department in the country will be looking at what happened at the U.S. Capitol to learn lessons from how it was handled.
“I’ve never seen anything like this, and so certainly the climate right now is heightened for all of us," Joy said. "To see what transpired at our nation’s capitol, concerning isn’t a strong enough word for, I think, how we’re feeling and how seriously we’re taking the security at our own capitol to make sure that what we saw happen at our nation’s capitol doesn’t happen here.”
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company