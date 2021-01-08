Lawmaker prefiles bill to ban hair discrimination | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Lawmaker prefiles bill to ban hair discrimination

Joy Wang
Updated: January 08, 2021 07:09 PM
Created: January 08, 2021 05:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bill has been filed ahead of the 2021 legislative session that will ban hair and headdress discrimination.

"Grown men and women in the workplace have been hurt because of their hairstyle," said Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton. "And you know it's a cultural thing. It's a heritage thing to be proud of your own hair, and the quality of your hair, and to express that. And most often, our young adults can't because somebody doesn't like their braids, because somebody doesn't like their locks. And so this piece of legislation was put in place and you cannot discriminate against an individual in school or at the workplace, because of the cultural hairstyle."

Two years ago, a teacher was fired from Cibola High School after students claimed she cut off three inches of hair on a Native American student.

"I know, as an educator, across this city, and across the state, when I first started to talk about this piece of legislation, I received emails, I received, I received phone calls from others," Williams Stapleton said. "Basically, discussing the fact of what has happened to their own children in school or in the workplace."

Williams Stapleton hopes the legislation will help students and adults feel confident and secure about their hairstyle.

"I do hope that my colleagues in the House and Senate will pass this piece of legislation and show to the State of New Mexico that we are diverse and we're knowledgeable about being particular importance of someone else culture and heritage," she said.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man complains about receiving wrong order, allegedly pulls gun on worker at Albuquerque McDonald's
Man complains about receiving wrong order, allegedly pulls gun on worker at Albuquerque McDonald's
New Mexico moves into next phase of vaccinations, issues distribution plan
New Mexico moves into next phase of vaccinations, issues distribution plan
Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters
Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters
New Dutch Bros location opens in Albuquerque
New Dutch Bros location opens in Albuquerque
New Mexico to see added $300 weekly in jobless benefits
New Mexico to see added $300 weekly in jobless benefits