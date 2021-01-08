Lawmaker prefiles bill to ban hair discrimination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bill has been filed ahead of the 2021 legislative session that will ban hair and headdress discrimination.

"Grown men and women in the workplace have been hurt because of their hairstyle," said Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton. "And you know it's a cultural thing. It's a heritage thing to be proud of your own hair, and the quality of your hair, and to express that. And most often, our young adults can't because somebody doesn't like their braids, because somebody doesn't like their locks. And so this piece of legislation was put in place and you cannot discriminate against an individual in school or at the workplace, because of the cultural hairstyle."