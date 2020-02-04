Lawmaker wants presidential primaries to be held in New Mexico first— not Iowa | KOB 4
Lawmaker wants presidential primaries to be held in New Mexico first— not Iowa

Chris Ramirez
Updated: February 04, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: February 04, 2020 05:01 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- A New Mexico lawmaker wants the state's primary to be the first in the nation.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Javier Martinez, would move New Mexico's primary to the second Tuesday of January in an election year.

Martinez said New Mexico would be a better state to kick off primaries because of its diversity.

"New Mexico is home to 22 tribes, we are a border state, we are a majority-minority population, we got urban settings, we got rural settings," Martinez said. "So, I think New Mexico really is the bellwether state. As we evaluate these candidates, these presidential nominees-- why not be the first in the nation?"

Martinez also believes the change would bring in more media spending, more political jobs and make the state more relevant in national politics.

The governor has not approved for the bill to be debated during the 30-day legislative session. 


