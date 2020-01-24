Lawmaker wants to crack down on chop shops in NM

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- State lawmakers will be considering a bill to crack down on the criminals who run chop shops in New Mexico.
Operators of chops shops strip stolen cars for parts and re-sale them.
State Rep. Abbas Akhil, a Democrat from southeast Albuquerque, said he understands that it’s a real problem.
“There are chop shops that are in remote areas of the state, on huge properties, where they take hundreds of stolen vehicles, and it becomes like a factory operation,” he said.
House bill 156 would do a better job at defining the crime of running a chop shop, and make it easier for law enforcement to go after the criminals.
“If a person owns, operates or maintains a chop shop, which is basically dismantling stolen vehicles for parts, then that becomes a third-degree felony”
The governor has added the bill to her agenda -- making it clear she supports it.
