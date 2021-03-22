Lawmakers address lack of major public safety bills during legislative session

“Why does a police officer want to do his job now? I mean, if I stop you and you want to fight with me, it’s going to end up, not only in a fight, but in a lawsuit,” said Rehm.

However, Democratic sponsors argue it does much more.

“Something that has greater meaning to the people in our state and will also hold public officials, public employees who commit misconduct, hold them accountable,” said House Speaker Brian Egolf during the legislative session.

House Democrats sent a statement that reads in part, “We are also fighting hard to address the root causes of crime, passing major legislation to support our state’s economic recovery, create new employment opportunities, and provide a lifeline for those experiencing financial hardship.”

While there were no major crime-fighting bills in the legislature, there was some good news for Albuquerque's crime efforts. Nearly $500,000 was dedicated to APD for gunshot detection equipment. An additional $4.5 million was given for the development of a Real Time Crime Center, and more than $800,000 for tech and equipment purchases. $100,000 was also set aside for the construction of a public safety complex.

KOB 4 reached out to APD and Mayor Keller about public safety progress during the legislative session. APD did not respond, but a spokesperson for the mayor’s office sent the following statement:

“We are evaluating the legislature’s actions this session on our top priorities including fighting crime, and worked closely with them to shape policy and ensure capital investments in our city.”