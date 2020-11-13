Lawmakers get update on progress of improving education in New Mexico

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico lawmakers got an update Friday about what the state is doing to improve public education for at-risk students.
“The state has to deliver on the promise of a public education for all students,” said Education Secretary Ryan Stewart during a committee meeting Friday morning.
He updated state lawmakers on what the state is doing to comply with the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit which was filed six years ago.
In 2018, a judge ruled the state violated New Mexico’s constitution by failing to provide a sufficient education to all students, specifically low income, special needs, English learners, and Native American students.
“So at the Public Education Department, since I came on, we’ve really tried to structure the work of the department around 4 key pillars which we know research has shown to be vital in making sure we’re able to provide the kind of education and the kind of continuous improvement in the education system that our state and our children require,” said Stewart.
Some of those pillars include addressing the state’s teacher shortage, preparing students for college, and providing more resources for students.
In June, a judge rejected the state’s request to dismiss the case after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham argued the administration was on its way to addressing the ruling.
The court is still monitoring the state’s progress.
“And we’re still in the final stages of finalizing a strategic plan 2.0,” said Stewart.
