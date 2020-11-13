Lawmakers get update on progress of improving education in New Mexico

“So at the Public Education Department, since I came on, we’ve really tried to structure the work of the department around 4 key pillars which we know research has shown to be vital in making sure we’re able to provide the kind of education and the kind of continuous improvement in the education system that our state and our children require,” said Stewart.

Some of those pillars include addressing the state’s teacher shortage, preparing students for college, and providing more resources for students.

In June, a judge rejected the state’s request to dismiss the case after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham argued the administration was on its way to addressing the ruling.

The court is still monitoring the state’s progress.

“And we’re still in the final stages of finalizing a strategic plan 2.0,” said Stewart.

