Lawmakers looking ahead to 2nd week of legislative session

Updated: January 23, 2021 06:06 PM
Created: January 23, 2021 05:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The first week of the 2021 legislative session went off without a hitch despite security threats.
"This is an extraordinary time, and it's hard to think back to just a year ago and how much has changed," said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth. "We've been preparing for this session so that we can keep staff and legislators safe and healthy in the midst of this deadly pandemic."
Leadership in both the House and the Senate calling on their fellow lawmakers to unite and work together.
With the Roundhouse closed to the public because of the pandemic, most of the session will be held virtually.
"We will be looking at legislation that represents the best ideas of both sides of the aisle," said Speaker of the House Brian Egolf. "We will present workable solutions to the state and address several systemic challenges facing the people of New Mexico."
The House and the Senate paused Tuesday, a didn't meet as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in.
The Senate announced on Twitter that the rest of the week would be used for bill printing and coordinating.
Next week, senators will hold committee meetings to start debating bills.
On the House side, lawmakers returned on Thursday and Friday to hold organizational committee meetings. They will be on the floor Monday.
