Lawmakers looking toward juvenile justice reform to address youth violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico lawmakers discussed Wednesday the teen violence problem and potential solutions.
"We have more children charged with first degree murderers than I've ever seen," Diana Garcia, Bernalillo County deputy district attorney. "I'm actually handling two of those cases. Within the last year, I was involved in a case that involved a 14-year-old. So the public is seeing that these kids are out of control."
Lawmakers within the criminal justice subcommittee heard from many experts on juvenile justice in the state.
Garcia said they aim to prosecute only the most serious cases-- with the goal of reform over incarceration.
"Another concern is the lack of authentic effort to address the historical and current impact of institutional racism in juvenile justice here in our beautiful state," said Albino Garcia, executive director of La Plazita Institute. "CYFD, in my mind, lacks community oversight, and needs to be addressed."
The resources are another obstacle. Local advocates say community partners need to help provide those support systems.
So how do they do that? Lawmakers are looking toward reform.
"I look forward to us making major changes to what we can do to help," said state Sen. Linda Lopez.
