Lawmakers looking toward juvenile justice reform to address youth violence

"Another concern is the lack of authentic effort to address the historical and current impact of institutional racism in juvenile justice here in our beautiful state," said Albino Garcia, executive director of La Plazita Institute. "CYFD, in my mind, lacks community oversight, and needs to be addressed."

The resources are another obstacle. Local advocates say community partners need to help provide those support systems.

So how do they do that? Lawmakers are looking toward reform.

"I look forward to us making major changes to what we can do to help," said state Sen. Linda Lopez.