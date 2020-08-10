Lawmakers plan to address qualified immunity during 2021 legislative session

Shaun Willoughby, president of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association, disagreed with Maestas' comparison.

"If you’re working for the Water Authority, and you bust a pipe and you have to deal with an administration investigation... Yes they do have due process, yes they do have the right to two representatives."

Willoughby was one of two law enforcement representatives involved in the subcommittee discussions Monday.

"If you take away qualified immunity from law enforcement officers, a large void will he created and police agencies will have a very difficult time in recruiting officers and retaining officers," said Bob Martinez of the New Mexico Fraternal Order of Police.

Legislators also heard from a policy analyst with the Cato Institute. He addressed the legal side of qualified immunity and some of its flaws.

Martinez, Willoughby and the policy analyst are concerned about the bills lawmakers plan to introduce.