Lawmakers plan to address qualified immunity during 2021 legislative session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee met Monday to discuss what type of bills could be introduced during the 2021 legislative session.
"There is probably going to be a bill to deal with qualified immunity," said Antonio "Moe" Maestas. "This bill will happen dealing with the employer, employee relations act. To some extent whether the push is to modify or appeal."
Getting rid of qualified immunity would make it easier for citizens to sue a police officer.
"What it comes down to, in my mind, is this employer, employee relationship," Maestas said. "If I work for the Water Authority and I bust a pipe and flood a neighborhood, I don’t have these protections when I have to meet my boss and see if I should be fired or sanctioned or suspended."
Shaun Willoughby, president of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association, disagreed with Maestas' comparison.
"If you’re working for the Water Authority, and you bust a pipe and you have to deal with an administration investigation... Yes they do have due process, yes they do have the right to two representatives."
Willoughby was one of two law enforcement representatives involved in the subcommittee discussions Monday.
"If you take away qualified immunity from law enforcement officers, a large void will he created and police agencies will have a very difficult time in recruiting officers and retaining officers," said Bob Martinez of the New Mexico Fraternal Order of Police.
Legislators also heard from a policy analyst with the Cato Institute. He addressed the legal side of qualified immunity and some of its flaws.
Martinez, Willoughby and the policy analyst are concerned about the bills lawmakers plan to introduce.
