Lawmakers poised to discuss free college tuition proposal during legislative session

Nathan O'Neal
Created: January 20, 2020 06:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Lawmakers and the governor will take up the issue of free college tuition during the legislative session, which begins Tuesday.
Education is one of the key issues Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham plans to tackle during the 30-day session.
“I think it's an investment in one of our most important resources—our kids, young adults, our families,” the governor said.
The governor received national attention after she announced the “Opportunity Scholarship”. Under her proposed scholarship plan, tuition and fees for state residents would be 100% paid for.
“This is clear, steady, predictable and an incredible investment in New Mexico's future and I think that's exactly what we should do,” Gov. Lujan-Grisham said.
Opponents of the proposal said they still have question about whose pockets the money for the scholarship will come from.
“You can't really say this is free tuition because somebody is paying something somewhere on it and there's always going to be a point where there's not going to be enough money,” said Sen. Stuart Ingle (R- District 27).
Sen. Ingle said lawmakers have to be careful about which source of revenue the money will come from.
“There’s money coming from somewhere out of a tax structure or money that the state has made and if the oil price falls down to $25 a barrel, the source of revenue that we have for that is going to be gone and it'll happen in a year’s time, so we need to be careful where we're going,” Sen. Ingle said.
