Lawmakers poised to discuss free college tuition proposal during legislative session | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lawmakers poised to discuss free college tuition proposal during legislative session

Nathan O'Neal
Created: January 20, 2020 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Lawmakers and the governor will take up the issue of free college tuition during the legislative session, which begins Tuesday.

Education is one of the key issues Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham plans to tackle during the 30-day session.

Advertisement

“I think it's an investment in one of our most important resources—our kids, young adults, our families,” the governor said.

The governor received national attention after she announced the “Opportunity Scholarship”. Under her proposed scholarship plan, tuition and fees for state residents would be 100% paid for.

“This is clear, steady, predictable and an incredible investment in New Mexico's future and I think that's exactly what we should do,” Gov. Lujan-Grisham said.

Opponents of the proposal said they still have question about whose pockets the money for the scholarship will come from.

“You can't really say this is free tuition because somebody is paying something somewhere on it and there's always going to be a point where there's not going to be enough money,” said Sen. Stuart Ingle (R- District 27).

Sen. Ingle said lawmakers have to be careful about which source of revenue the money will come from.

“There’s money coming from somewhere out of a tax structure or money that the state has made and if the oil price falls down to $25 a barrel, the source of revenue that we have for that is going to be gone and it'll happen in a year’s time, so we need to be careful where we're going,” Sen. Ingle said.

KOB 4 will be closely monitoring lawmakers’ key decisions at the Roundhouse.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com to see continuing legislative coverage.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 killed in crash south of Belen
2 killed in crash south of Belen
Request for restraining order filed against former Lobo basketball player
Request for restraining order filed against former Lobo basketball player
NMSP: Man arrested for fatal wrong-way crash on Unser
NMSP: Man arrested for fatal wrong-way crash on Unser
Retired firefighter's beef jerky business helps first responders in need
Retired firefighter's beef jerky business helps first responders in need
Capital High School student dies in single-vehicle crash
Capital High School student dies in single-vehicle crash
Advertisement


Supreme Court committee plans to make improvements to pre-trial detention system
Supreme Court committee plans to make improvements to pre-trial detention system
Three cars torched in NE neighborhood
Three cars torched in NE neighborhood
Caught on camera: Gun shootout at Cesar's Restaurant
Caught on camera: Gun shootout at Cesar's Restaurant
Gun measures expected to be debated during legislative session
Gun measures expected to be debated during legislative session
Lawmakers poised to discuss free college tuition proposal during legislative session
Lawmakers poised to discuss free college tuition proposal during legislative session