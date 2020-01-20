Lawmakers poised to discuss free college tuition proposal during legislative session

“This is clear, steady, predictable and an incredible investment in New Mexico's future and I think that's exactly what we should do,” Gov. Lujan-Grisham said.

Opponents of the proposal said they still have question about whose pockets the money for the scholarship will come from.

“You can't really say this is free tuition because somebody is paying something somewhere on it and there's always going to be a point where there's not going to be enough money,” said Sen. Stuart Ingle (R- District 27).

Sen. Ingle said lawmakers have to be careful about which source of revenue the money will come from.

“There’s money coming from somewhere out of a tax structure or money that the state has made and if the oil price falls down to $25 a barrel, the source of revenue that we have for that is going to be gone and it'll happen in a year’s time, so we need to be careful where we're going,” Sen. Ingle said.

KOB 4 will be closely monitoring lawmakers’ key decisions at the Roundhouse.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com to see continuing legislative coverage.

