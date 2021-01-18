Lawmakers prepare for mostly-virtual 60-day legislative session

The Roundhouse is closed to the public. They will have to provide input virtually.

Egolf shared his agena earlier this month.

"We’re going to be looking at bills to adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change in New Mexico. I think we’re also going to see significant legislation to help New Mexico become a leader in reducing emissions and become a leader in the fight against climate change," he said. "We will see legislation to legalize adult use, the taxation and regulation of adult use of cannabis. That’ll certainly be on the agenda.”



Lawmakers will also address the state's budget. They do not anticipate making major budget cuts despite the pandemic.

"The New Nexico economy is struggling but the state is not in as bad as shape as we anticipated nine months ago," said state Sen. Roberto "Bobby" J. Gonzales

The governor will not be delivering the traditional State of the State address on the first day of the session. A spokesperson for the governor said she will give a State of the State address eventually, and it will most likely be held remotely.