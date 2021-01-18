Lawmakers prepare for mostly-virtual 60-day legislative session

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Security at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe is tight ahead of Tuesday's start to the 60-day legislative session.
Security fencing was put up after the FBI warned of threats following the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber also issued a Proclamation of Emergency due to the threat of civil unrest.
Lawmakers won't fill the Roundhouse as they did in year's past because most work will be done virtually.
“For Democrats in the House and the Senate, the number one priority for the upcoming legislative session is recovery, recovery, recovery," said Speaker of the House Brian Egolf.
The Roundhouse is closed to the public. They will have to provide input virtually.
Egolf shared his agena earlier this month.
"We’re going to be looking at bills to adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change in New Mexico. I think we’re also going to see significant legislation to help New Mexico become a leader in reducing emissions and become a leader in the fight against climate change," he said. "We will see legislation to legalize adult use, the taxation and regulation of adult use of cannabis. That’ll certainly be on the agenda.”
Lawmakers will also address the state's budget. They do not anticipate making major budget cuts despite the pandemic.
"The New Nexico economy is struggling but the state is not in as bad as shape as we anticipated nine months ago," said state Sen. Roberto "Bobby" J. Gonzales
The governor will not be delivering the traditional State of the State address on the first day of the session. A spokesperson for the governor said she will give a State of the State address eventually, and it will most likely be held remotely.
