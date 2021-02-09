Lawmakers push bill to expand broadband in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Lawmakers push bill to expand broadband in New Mexico

Kai Porter
Updated: February 09, 2021 05:15 PM
Created: February 09, 2021 04:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lawmakers are proposing a bill that would help expand broadband to everyone in the state.

Eight House Democrats are sponsoring the bill, also known as the Connect New Mexico Act.

It would give $950,000 to the state Department of Information Technology to create a new broadband division.

"And that division can coordinate state and local and federal resources to get every community in New Mexico connected," said Rep. Natalie Figueroa.

New Mexico lags behind other states in broadband access, and lawmakers say it's important to move the state forward in an internet-connected world
 
"Hose Bill 10 is a public safety bill," Figueroa said. "It is a public health bill. It is an education bill. And it is economic growth and development bill. House bill 10 is essential to connect New Mexico."

The bill passed it first house committee and will face a second house committee.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico employee accepts position in Biden administration
New Mexico employee accepts position in Biden administration
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in New Mexico
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in New Mexico
Rio Rancho school board reviews hybrid learning plans
Rio Rancho school board reviews hybrid learning plans
How soon will things go back to normal with the COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor weighs in
How soon will things go back to normal with the COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor weighs in
APD says fatal hit-and-run is a suspicious death investigation
APD says fatal hit-and-run is a suspicious death investigation