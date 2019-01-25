Lawmakers seek millions to save UNM sports programs

As KOB previously reported, regents voted to cut the teams in an effort to save money and become Title IX compliment.

Martinez said, “This bill would actually appropriate some funding to ensure that we are compliant to Title IX but I want to go back to the issue of accountability. UNM athletics has had its fair share of problems. I think a great deal of responsibility on them. This is our way as stewards of the public trust of the public treasury to ensure that this doesn't happen again in the future."

UNM officials sent the following statement about the bill:

"UNM has not initiated a request for funding to reinstate any discontinued sports offerings. We will examine this bill carefully and will provide information for the fiscal impact report."

The bill does not address the cuts made to the men’s track or cross country teams. It’s currently being referred to the House Appropriations Finance Committee for consideration.



