Lawmakers to hear bill that would decriminalize abortions in NM

However, the bill will face opposition.

"This is not a pro-woman bill," said Elisa Martinez of New Mexico Alliance for Life.

Martinez worries about what would happen if Senate Bill 10 passes and Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"New Mexico Alliance for Life and our pro-life legislators agree that the criminal abortion statue should be removed but replaced with protections for women, for unborn children and for medical professionals," she said.