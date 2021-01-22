Lawmakers to hear bill that would decriminalize abortions in NM

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The debate over abortion will resume at the Roundhouse.
A Senate committee is set to hear Senate Bill 10 Monday. It would repeal a 1969 state law that criminalizes abortion in New Mexico. The law is not currently enforced because the U.S. Supreme Court passed Roe v. Wade in 1973, legalizing abortion nationwide.
However, some fear it could be overturned.
"I think with the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett it's not a question of if Roe is repealed but when," said Joan Lamunyon Sanford of New Mexico Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. "There's definitely more urgency to pass this now."
However, the bill will face opposition.
"This is not a pro-woman bill," said Elisa Martinez of New Mexico Alliance for Life.
Martinez worries about what would happen if Senate Bill 10 passes and Roe v. Wade is overturned.
"New Mexico Alliance for Life and our pro-life legislators agree that the criminal abortion statue should be removed but replaced with protections for women, for unborn children and for medical professionals," she said.
