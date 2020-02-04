Lawmakers to look at funding first phase of new Albuquerque sports stadium

The team currently plays at Isotopes Park, but Trevisani wants to move the team into a new soccer stadium.

"It's a multi-year process so if we're going to be playing in a soccer-specific stadium in three or four years, we're going to have to start that now,” he said.

Trevisani said he’ll look at using a mix of public and private dollars to fund the project.

According to a capital outlay request, the $10 million from the legislature—if approved—would be used “to acquire land for and to plan, design and construct phase 1 of a sports and cultural center, including art exhibits, public outdoor spaces, retail and dining facilities and playing fields, in Albuquerque in Bernalillo County.”

Trevisani said the stadium would hold about 15,000 fans and cost about $75 million. However, according to him, that could change.

“What we really talk about is having it be for much more than just soccer, sports or music and have it be more of a sports and cultural center. We have artists that come from all over the state to help create it, it’s open every day," he said.

Lawmakers will decide which capital outlay projects they want to sponsor in the coming weeks.

New Mexico United will kickoff their second season with a friendly match against Colorado Springs on Saturday at the UNM soccer complex.

That match starts at 12 p.m. at 1800 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE.