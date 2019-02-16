Lawmakers: US budget measure includes $50M for Amtrak route | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lawmakers: US budget measure includes $50M for Amtrak route

Lawmakers: US budget measure includes $50M for Amtrak route

Associated Press
February 16, 2019 06:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Lawmakers say a federal budget compromise approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump provides $50 million of additional federal funding to maintain Amtrak rail passenger service through New Mexico, Colorado and Kansas.
    
New Mexico Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said Friday the funding for the Southwest Chief route will enable Amtrak to pay matching funding for a grant to pay for maintenance and safety improvements to the Southwest Chief route.
    
Amtrak officials previously proposed replacing train service with bus service between Dodge City, Kansas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico - about a quarter of the 2,265-mile (3,645-kilometer) route providing daily train service between Los Angeles and Chicago.
    
The New Mexico lawmakers said the funding was also pushed by senators from Colorado and Kansas.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Updated: February 16, 2019 06:16 PM
Created: February 16, 2019 05:40 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Road rage incident sends man to hospital
Road rage incident sends man to hospital
Court Documents: Student who fired shot at Cleveland HS had kill list
Court Documents: Student who fired shot at Cleveland HS had kill list
Man steals $1,000 worth of products from Rehm's Nursery
Man steals $1,000 worth of products from Rehm's Nursery
Judge sets conditions of release for NM priest
Judge sets conditions of release for NM priest
NM lawmakers talk border security solutions
NM lawmakers talk border security solutions
Advertisement




Motorcyclists and bicyclists ride to the Capitol for HB 109
Motorcyclists and bicyclists ride to the Capitol for HB 109
Lawmakers: US budget measure includes $50M for Amtrak route
Lawmakers: US budget measure includes $50M for Amtrak route
New Mexico United wins first exhibition game
New Mexico United wins first exhibition game
Road rage incident sends man to hospital
Road rage incident sends man to hospital
Judge sets conditions of release for NM priest
Judge sets conditions of release for NM priest