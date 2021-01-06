Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general is accusing a company that recruits immigrant teachers from the Philippines to work at public schools of charging exorbitant fees and using deceptive financial tactics.

Announced on Tuesday, the lawsuit was filed in state district court against Total Teaching Solutions International and CEO Janice Bickert of Ruidoso, alleging exorbitant fees to place Filipino teachers in schools on work visas.