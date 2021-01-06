Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers | KOB 4

Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers

The Associated Press
Created: January 06, 2021 08:50 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general is accusing a company that recruits immigrant teachers from the Philippines to work at public schools of charging exorbitant fees and using deceptive financial tactics.

Announced on Tuesday, the lawsuit was filed in state district court against Total Teaching Solutions International and CEO Janice Bickert of Ruidoso, alleging exorbitant fees to place Filipino teachers in schools on work visas.

The suit accuses the company and Bickert of violations under the state unfair practices act. It seeks a permanent restraining order against the company, financial restitution to immigrant teachers, fines and damages.

Bickert and company officials could not be reached immediately for comment.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

