Lawsuit asks state to reopen businesses without restrictions

The lawsuit lists several locally owned businesses that are against the public health order including the requirement to wear masks.

The governor’s restrictions have been challenged at the state-level multiple times.

Garner said she filed this case in federal court because it’s a constitutional issue.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office told KOB 4 the office does not comment on pending litigation.

However, the state has previously state the restrictions are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and keep the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed.

As of Tuesday, there were 132,075 positive coronavirus cases in New Mexico and 2,203 Covid-related deaths.



To read the 125-page lawsuit, click here. NM-COMPLAINT-FINAL-TO-FILE.pdf (nmstandsup.org)





