Lawsuit asks state to reopen businesses without restrictions

Patrick Hayes
Updated: December 22, 2020 06:19 PM
Created: December 22, 2020 05:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new lawsuit, filed in Federal Court, is asking state officials to reopen businesses and schools without any restrictions.
Despite thousands of COVID-related deaths, officials with the group Make Americans Free Again do not believe there’s a public health emergency in New Mexico.
“This is a lawsuit designed to restore some of our freedoms,” said attorney Ana Garner.
“Our constitutional rights have been trampled on in the name of a public health emergency and there is no emergency,” she added.
The lawsuit lists several locally owned businesses that are against the public health order including the requirement to wear masks.
The governor’s restrictions have been challenged at the state-level multiple times.
Garner said she filed this case in federal court because it’s a constitutional issue.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office told KOB 4 the office does not comment on pending litigation.
However, the state has previously state the restrictions are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and keep the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed.
As of Tuesday, there were 132,075 positive coronavirus cases in New Mexico and 2,203 Covid-related deaths.
To read the 125-page lawsuit, click here. NM-COMPLAINT-FINAL-TO-FILE.pdf (nmstandsup.org)
