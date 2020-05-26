Lawsuit: Bernalillo Country Sheriff’s deputy beat driver

The Associated Press
Updated: May 26, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: May 26, 2020 03:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new lawsuit says a Bernalillo Country Sheriff’s deputy used excessive force on a motorist during a traffic stop last year.
The lawsuit filed in state district court last month alleged that Deputy Jeffrey Bartram punched and elbowed a confused Adrian Avitia in Albuquerque in January 2019.
According to court documents, Bartram demanded that Avitia let him check his eyes and got mad when Avitia declined. Documents say Bartram told Avitia to get out of his car and then attacked Avitia for allegedly not following his commands.
Avitia reportedly suffered a concussion.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office provided the following comment in response to the lawsuit:
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is one of the most diverse & inclusive law enforcement agencies in the nation focusing on protecting our children, families and businesses, however it would be inappropriate to discuss a matter being litigated.
Deputy Bartrum is currently employed with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.
