Lawsuit: Eddy County detective used excessive force

The Associated Press
Created: December 31, 2019 06:15 AM
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - A southeastern New Mexico man says Eddy County Sheriff’s detectives illegally searched his home and used a stun gun on him seconds after making contact.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports a lawsuit filed by Brandon Chandler says the detectives used excessive force.
According to court records, detectives came to Chandler's home after a woman called authorities to report she was being held captive.
The woman later told authorities she had taken drugs and wasn't being held.
The lawsuit says authorities violated Chandler's constitutional rights.
The Eddy County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the pending litigation.
