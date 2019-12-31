Lawsuit: Eddy County detective used excessive force | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lawsuit: Eddy County detective used excessive force

Lawsuit: Eddy County detective used excessive force

The Associated Press
Created: December 31, 2019 06:15 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - A southeastern New Mexico man says Eddy County Sheriff’s detectives illegally searched his home and used a stun gun on him seconds after making contact.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports a lawsuit filed by Brandon Chandler says the detectives used excessive force.

Advertisement

According to court records, detectives came to Chandler's home after a woman called authorities to report she was being held captive.

The woman later told authorities she had taken drugs and wasn't being held.

The lawsuit says authorities violated Chandler's constitutional rights.

The Eddy County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the pending litigation.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Pay it 4ward: 10-year-old boy honored for his selflessness
Pay it 4ward: 10-year-old boy honored for his selflessness
Parking lots reach capacity at Ski Santa Fe
Parking lots reach capacity at Ski Santa Fe
Advertisement


City officials look for solutions to ease workload on APD officers, homicide detectives
City officials look for solutions to ease workload on APD officers, homicide detectives
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
New Mexico ranked 5th on list of states with most impaired driving deaths
New Mexico ranked 5th on list of states with most impaired driving deaths
Commission extends deadline to fill empty legislative seat
Commission extends deadline to fill empty legislative seat