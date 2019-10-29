Lawsuit filed on behalf of Jeremiah Valencia | KOB 4
Lawsuit filed on behalf of Jeremiah Valencia

Ryan Laughlin
Created: October 29, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new lawsuit is claiming the Santa Fe County justice system is responsible for the death for the Jeremiah Valencia. He was beaten and held in a dog before dying in 2017. 

A representative for the wrongful death estate of Jeremiah Valencia is suing multiple  Santa Fe government agencies.

The defendants include Santa Fe County Commissioners, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Fe District Attorney’s office and Santa Fe Police officers.

The attorney suing said, “systematic violations of established policies, recklessly negligent training and supervision; and a lack of additional policies and procedures that, if they were in place, would save lives.”

The 25-page lawsuit describes failures in the district attorney’s office and law enforcement missing opportunities to intervene in the months before Valencia was murdered.

The defendants in this case said they do not comment on pending litigation.

This civil suit is seeking monetary damages.

