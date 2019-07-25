Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy | KOB 4
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy

Joshua Panas
July 25, 2019 03:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former Espnaola mayor Richard Lucero is accused of sexually assaulting a former member of the Boy Scouts of America.

The plaintiff in a lawsuit, which was filed in District Court, said the grooming began when he was 11 years old, in 1986, and working for Lucero at his farm supply business in Espanola. 

The plaintiff said Lucero convinced his family to let him sleep over at his house on Friday nights so they could get an early start at work.

During that time, the plaintiff alleges that Lucero would enter the shower with him and eventually masturbated in his presence.

The plaintiff said Lucero also invited him to be part of a youth group the former mayor started. The lawsuit alleges Explorers was affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America, which is also listed as a dependent in the lawsuit. 

The plaintiff states that Lucero would use the youth group as a cover to take him on trips, where he was sexually assaulted. 

According to the lawsuit, Lucero told the boy that his mother, who worked as Espanola's City Clerk, would lose her job if he told anyone about the sexual encounters.

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. 

Lucero servied as mayor of Espanola at different times between 1968 and 2006.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: July 25, 2019 03:27 PM
Created: July 25, 2019 03:26 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

