Lawsuit: Guards mistook dentures for contraband, beat inmate | KOB 4
WATCH > Tokyo Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Lawsuit: Guards mistook dentures for contraband, beat inmate

Lawsuit: Guards mistook dentures for contraband, beat inmate

The Associated Press
Created: August 06, 2021 06:59 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A civil rights lawsuit says a man was brutally beaten by corrections officers and denied medical treatment at a county jail in New Mexico after guards mistook dentures for contraband.

A watchdog group for improving prison conditions in the state filed the federal lawsuit this week on behalf of former inmate Marvin Silva. The New Mexico Prison and Jail Project says Silva was beaten by guards and released with severe injuries and no transportation home.

Administrators at the Valencia County Adult Detention Center could not immediately be reached for comment. The jail's health care contractor declined to comment.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Victim of attempted carjacking was off-duty BCSO sergeant
Victim of attempted carjacking was off-duty BCSO sergeant
Lawsuit: Guards mistook dentures for contraband, beat inmate
Lawsuit: Guards mistook dentures for contraband, beat inmate
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 671 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 671 additional COVID-19 cases
20-year-old suspect in double homicide makes first court appearance
20-year-old suspect in double homicide makes first court appearance
City leaders address surge of COVID-19 cases in Albuquerque
City leaders address surge of COVID-19 cases in Albuquerque