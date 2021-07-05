Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

The Associated Press
Created: July 05, 2021 10:42 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a New Mexico antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables.

Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a U.S. complaint filed last week.

He claims the late Forrest Fenn deprived him of the riches by moving the treasure chest after he solved a riddle that would lead him to the loot.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that it comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming.

Raphoz claims Fenn's announcement last year that the treasure was found was suspicious and suspects Fenn kept the loot.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigate death of 4-year-old in swimming pool
Albuquerque police investigate death of 4-year-old in swimming pool
Albuquerque man gets prison for threatening a police officer
Albuquerque man gets prison for threatening a police officer
Large crowd celebrates July 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park
Large crowd celebrates July 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park
NMSP shoots suspect in Santa Fe
NMSP shoots suspect in Santa Fe
New Mexico forest draws crowd for annual Rainbow Gathering
New Mexico forest draws crowd for annual Rainbow Gathering