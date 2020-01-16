Lawsuit: New Mexico State University wrongly fired professor | KOB 4
Lawsuit: New Mexico State University wrongly fired professor

The Associated Press
Created: January 16, 2020 07:22 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former criminal justice professor at New Mexico State University says he lost his job in retaliation for reporting misconduct at his department.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Francisco Alatorre last month filed a lawsuit in state district court and alleged the university interfered with his promotion and tenure after he cooperated with investigations into discriminatory conduct at the department in 2015.

According to court documents, his department refused to grant him reasonable accommodations for a disability arising from his diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The suit asks for an unspecified amount in damages.

New Mexico State University spokeswoman Minerva Baumann did not immediately return an email.


