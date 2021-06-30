Lawsuit that puts blame on law enforcement for woman's murder can move forward

Police reports showed a history of abuse. One officer wrote, "Nicki looked beat up." Another report referred to the domestic violence as "an ongoing issue."

At one point, reports show the Silver City police chief referred Bascom to a shelter for battered women, but Contreras knew where it was.

"There is no question in this case that Nicki was not protected, and she didn't have a chance because her abuser was a fellow police officer," Schauer Ives said.

Schauer Ives filed a lawsuit against Silver City and a number of officers on behalf of Bascom's estate, alleging they failed to provide her equal police protection.

Two officers argued they should not be sued because of qualified immunity. A district court judge denied their motion, but the officers appealed.

Earlier this week, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court's decision, saying "a reasonable jury could find their conduct violated Ms. Bascom's clearly established right to equal protection of the law."

It's a big win for Bascom's family.

"It means we can, the family is able to proceed to trial and the case is able to go forward," Schauer Ives said.

Ives points out the officers can appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, but for now Bascom's family plans to move forward with the case that's been stalled for years.

"They're extremely grateful that is going forward, and they're going to fight to make sure that no other family has to experience this sort of nightmare," Schauer Ives said.