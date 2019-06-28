Lawyers want evidence tossed in Mark Redwine murder case
Marian Camacho
June 28, 2019 06:27 AM
DURANGO, Colo. - Lawyers for Mark Redwine are asking a judge to toss out some evidence in the case. Redwine is accused of killing his young son Dylan in 2012.
According to our partners at the Durango Herald, attorneys from New York appeared with Redwine's defense team in court Thursday asking a judge to consider tossing out evidence obtained from cadaver dogs.
Officials say the dogs detected evidence of human remains in Redwine's home, nine months after Dylan's disappearance and only found partial remains at a nearby reservoir.
Prosecutors planned to use that evidence to help convict Mark Redwine of his son's murder but the defense says it's not scientifically sound.
Redwine's trial is scheduled to begin in September.
