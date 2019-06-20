Leaving child in hot car could be deadly mistake
Casey Torres
June 20, 2019 08:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Temperatures are rising across New Mexico.
With warmer weather comes a greater risk of dying in a hot car.
Eleven children have died due to heatstroke in the U.S. so far this year, according to a publication by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
There have been close calls in Albuquerque.
"From January till now mid June, we've had 44 instances of somebody calling because their vehicle was locked. Whether that was a child locked in or somebody else locked in the vehicle,” said Tom Ruiz, public information officer for Albuquerque Fire Rescue.
He said the temperature in a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, he says the temperature can rise by 50 degrees.
"It can cause heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat type related injuries,” Ruiz said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that an average of 38 children die in hot cars each year.
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: June 20, 2019 08:21 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved