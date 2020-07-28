Legacy Academy does not plan to require masks when school resumes

Temperature checks will be conducted daily, and anyone displaying symptoms will be sent home, however, the school says it won't require masks.

There's also no mention of limiting capacity.

A parent told KOB 4 that she is concerned that the timing of the announcement is financially driven. She claims the school is not giving parents time to opt out of paying for the school year.

KOB 4 contacted Legacy Academy but never received a return phone call.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the governor says private schools should have their capacities limited to 25%, there should be no mass gatherings and face masks are required.

The governor plans to announce potential consequences for violators this week.