Legacy Academy does not plan to require masks when school resumes

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 28, 2020 06:13 PM
Created: July 28, 2020 03:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Legacy Academy plans to begin the school year with in-person learning. 

The state does not have authority over private schools, but the governor said they still have to abide by the public health order, which bans mass gatherings and requires people to wear a face covering.

A welcome letter on Legacy Academy's website says all parents and students "should attend" an orientation in the school gym on Friday.

The letter goes on to say that in-person learning will begin on Aug. 5.

Temperature checks will be conducted daily, and anyone displaying symptoms will be sent home, however, the school says it won't require masks.

There's also no mention of limiting capacity.

A parent told KOB 4 that she is concerned that the timing of the announcement is financially driven. She claims the school is not giving parents time to opt out of paying for the school year. 

KOB 4 contacted Legacy Academy but never received a return phone call.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the governor says private schools should have their capacities limited to 25%, there should be no mass gatherings and face masks are required.

The governor plans to announce potential consequences for violators this week.


